PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations.

Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no later than March 1, 2023.

Failing to do so could mean revocation of her state license under the consent agreement that she signed. The South Dakota Real Estate Commission approved the agreement Wednesday.

Brinker has been a licensed real estate broker in South Dakota since August 2019. She previously was a licensed broker associate since July 2017.

According to the consent agreement, Brinker opened a firm named ‘True North Property Management’ in February 2020 and was its responsible broker.

Brinker began acting as an agent in May 2021 for a business partner by managing property for him. However, she didn’t establish her agency relationship with him through any contract, agreement or other written document. In June 2021, he withdrew from the property management services.

The failure to have the business arrangement in writing was a violation of a state regulation. It requires a property manager and client to “enter into a written management agreement specifying the duties and conditions” before the property manager performs services for the client.

A state law gives the Real Estate Commission authority to revoke a license for unprofessional conduct and impose an administrative fine up to $2,500.

Brinker previously held the post of publisher at the Rapid City Journal newspaper from November 2011 until January 2018.

The disciplinary action was the commission’s first of 2023. Previous disciplinary actions by the commission can be found in its newsletters.