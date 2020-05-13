S.D. rail panel considers grant applications

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Railroad Board will decide next week the projects to recommend for federal grants that are now available.

Board members listened to proposals Wednesday.

Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern wants $6 million from the Federal Railroad Administration to use for a $12 million project to install heavy rail on a 17.15-mile segment of its line between Fort Pierre and Midland.

The money would come from a CRISI grant. States aren’t guaranteed amounts in the competitive program.

RCP&E also wants to tap another program known as STC to install track on the final four miles into Midland. That portion of the project would cost an estimated $2.8 million.

The state Department of Transportation has about $5,670,000 available from the federal STC program that provides money to states such as South Dakota that don’t have passenger rail service.

”It would behoove us to move on and use the money we’ve got,” chairman Jerry Cope of Rapid City said.

Dakota, Missouri Valley & Western seeks $2,795,600, with 80 percent to come through a STC grant, for track-bed work on the state-owned line between Britton and Aberdeen.

D&I Railroad wants a STC grant of $1,036,020 to replace a bridge on the state-owned line in southeastern South Dakota. The company proposes to pay cash for the remaining $259,005 estimated cost.

South Dakota DOT proposes a meet-and-greet siding along the state-owned MRC line east of SD 45 near the Gavilon grain elevator in the Kimball area. Total cost including land acquisition was estimated in the past at $2.5 million, with 80 percent to come from a STC grant.

A recently formed developer, Dakota Biofuels, wants to put in heavier track on the state-owned Napa-Platte line near Yankton. The project calls for a STC grant of $3.6 million and $900,000 of state or private funds.