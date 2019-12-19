S.D. rail board plans sale talks with operator of one state-owned line, rejects offers on others

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Railroad Board agreed Wednesday to begin negotiating with L.G. Everist Inc. on its offer to buy the state-owned Sioux Valley line.

D&I Railroad Company, a wholly owned subsidiary, has operated since 1981 on the track that serves Lincoln and Union counties of South Dakota as well as parts of Sioux and Plymouth counties in western Iowa.

The board however rejected offers for other lines that state government owns serving Napa to Platte, Mitchell to Kadoka, the Britton area and the Milbank area.

Board members looked through the previously sealed offers at a public meeting two weeks ago and asked detailed questions of company representatives who were in the room or on the phone.

On Wednesday, board members didn’t make any comments before the seven roll-call votes that all came out 7-0.

The board is willing to sell any of the lines, chairman Jerry Cope of Rapid City said afterward.

“I just wanted to make that clear — if a person is interested, contact the state,” Cope said.