S.D. projects pledge state incentives to counties

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Three more livestock projects in South Dakota are passing along their economic-development incentives from state government to their county governments.

The state Board of Economic Development agreed Thursday that Turner County Dairy should get up to $756,000 as a reinvestment payment for state sales and use taxes on its new dairy in Minnehaha County.

The project, which expects to employ 25 people, is assigning its incentive rights to Minnehaha County, according to Cassie Stoeser, finance director for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Stoeser said the same arrangements are set for two South Dakota Jobs grants the board awarded Thursday.

Diamond Five Feeders received approval for a grant up to $61,055 for sales and use taxes on a finishing barn for 2,000 head of cattle in Brown County. The project is expected to employ eight people.

J and K Feeders received approval for a grant up to $87,123 for sales and use taxes on a deep-pit cattle barn for 2,000 head, along with a new feed center, in Turner County. The project is expected to employ three people.

Chairman Jeff Erickson of Sioux Falls thanked the board members who attended the meeting at the Capitol. Meetings have usually been by teleconference.

“I know it’s a trip. It’s a busy time of the year,” Erickson said.

This weekend marks the governor’s pheasant hunt in Pierre. Next year Governor Kristi Noem is moving the event to Sioux Falls. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development hosted a reception after the meeting.

“It’s important that we get together face to face,” GOED Commissioner Steve Westra told the group.

Noem and Westra developed the incentives-to-counties approach since she took office in January.

Westra said he was proud long-time GOED employee Mary Lehecka Nelson is the office’s new deputy commissioner.