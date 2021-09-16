S.D. panel supports Sioux Falls, Groton airports

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Regional Airport will get nearly $3.8 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to reconstruct a major runway.

The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave its approval Thursday to the project.

Jon Becker from the state Department of Transportation explained the plan. He said it is 100% federally funded.

Runway 15-33 will be reconstructed, seven taxiways will be designed and either rehabilitated or constructed, one taxiway is being removed and two passenger-boarding bridges will be bought.

The commission also provided partial funding for runway reconstruction at Groton municipal airport.

The project included realigning, lengthening and reseeding the runway. Volunteers did most of the work, other than fine grading by a construction contractor.

The city requested $8,841.20. That was three-fourths of the $11,788.27 cost for fuel, seed and grading.

Chairman Eric Odenbach of Eureka said he supported providing the funding. Odenbach said it is a way to show support for South Dakota’s smaller airports.

He asked Groton pilot Darrell Hillestad whether there would be more funding requests in the future.

There could be, Hillestad replied. “If we can get some help, we’d appreciate it.”

Odenbach noted the volunteers. “We’re going to have another good, safe airport in the state,” he said.