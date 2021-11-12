S.D. panel sends questions to Bren, seeks info from department about a daughter of governor

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers want to hear from the former head of the state’s real-estate appraiser program about a dispute involving one of Governor Kristi Noem’s daughters.

The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee on Friday posted on its website a November 10 letter bearing 24 questions for Sherry Bren, who received a $200,000 payment for dropping her claim against the Noem administration that she was forced to retire.

Also posted is the November 11 reply from Bren’s lawyer saying Bren wants to testify in person.

The committee sent a request November 4 to the state Department of Labor and Regulation seeking the agreement between the state’s Appraiser Certification Program and the governor’s daughter, Kassidy Peters.

The agreement reportedly outlined the training plan relating to Peters’ application to be a certified residential appraiser.

“The information provided will be kept confidential by Committee members and staff to the Committee,” the panel’s chairman, Senator Kyle Schoenfish, wrote.

The committee holds a meeting Monday to discuss seeking clearance from the Legislature’s Executive Board to issue subpoenas. State law requires the committee to get the board’s ratification.

The Executive Board meets Wednesday and Thursday at the Capitol.