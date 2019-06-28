S.D. panel rejects weigh-scale bid

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Repairs for the weigh scale at the Sisseton port of entry on Interstate 29 in northeastern South Dakota could be put off a little longer, the state Transportation Commission decided Thursday.

Commissioners unanimously rejected the lone bid of $709,610.68 that Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls wanted for the work.

The price was 127 percent — more than double — above the estimate for the job.

Sam Weisgram, who oversees bids for the state Department of Transportation, said the repairs could be put up for bids again this fall. He recommended the commission wait and try a second time.

Motorists driving in Wall however won’t have to wait much longer for the railroad crossing to be renovated.

Commissioners unanimously accepted the bid from a Rapid City-based company, Simon Contractors of South Dakota. Its price of $118,029.99 was lowest of three received but was nearly 39 percent over the estimate.

Weisgram said it was “justifiable,” especially with three competitive bids for the project. He said Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad would be doing much of the work at the SD 240 crossing.

The commission approved bids for several other projects:

The work of rehabilitating a structure on Cambell Street in Rapid City went to Quinn Construction of Rapid City. Its bid of $206,635.25 was about four percent below estimate and lowest of four.

Muth Electric of Mitchell at $181,359.70 was lowest of two bids for retro-reflective signal backplates at locations in Pierre, Fort Pierre and Rapid City.

Lien Transportation of Aberdeen at $549,887.20 was lowest of three bids for spot asphalt resurfacing on 10 miles of Brown County Road 9 between US 281 and the McPherson County line. The project will get a detour route ready for work planned on SD 10.