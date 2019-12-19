S.D. panel rejects bids on Lincoln Co. I-29 work

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Protests from the low bidder didn’t matter Thursday, when the South Dakota Transportation Commission decided repairing a stretch of Interstate 29 would be too costly.

The state Department of Transportation received three bids for the work south of Sioux Falls, between exit 73 at Tea and exit 62 at Canton in Lincoln County.

The department’s estimated cost was $9,822,880.48. The lowest bid from Reede Construction Inc. was 23.8 percent higher at $12,161,045.33.

Bid letting engineer Rebecca Hoffman recommended the commission reject the three bids as too expensive and let the department work on a new plan.

Jesse Bruns from Reede had called into the meeting and argued against taking a different approach.

“I just struggle that you’re going to get better pricing than you did at this letting,” Bruns told commissioners. He added, “The pricing is as good as it’s going to get.”

The commission voted 9-0 to reject it. Cabinet Secretary Darin Bergquist said he’d schedule a presentation during 2020 on the “lane mile days” concept the contractors used in their bids.

The commission awarded six other smaller contracts from the December 4 and December 11 bid openings.