S.D. panel recommends funding ‘319’ projects

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources wants some watershed protection projects to get federal aid.

The next stop is the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regional office in Denver for decisions.

The grants are part of what’s known as the federal 319 program that fights pollution from rainfall and snow-melt moving across fields and pastures.

South Dakota has $1,830,000 of 319 grants available this round plus $200,000 from other sources.

The state water board at its meeting Friday accepted recommendations from staff at the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources:

$816,000 of 319 funds for the Belle Fourche River project, to reduce E. coli in segment nine on an ongoing basis;

$250,000 of 319 funds for Day County conservation district, to reduce E. coli in the Upper Little Minnesota Basin and some closed basins;

$104,000 of 319 funds to the South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre, for information and education work;

$141,000 of 319 funds and a $75,000 grant from other funds for the James River Water Development District, to continue cleaning up the southern region of the rivershed;

$25,000 of 319 funds and a $50,000 grant from other funds to the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, to help fund staff pay for the year;

$69,000 of 319 funds to the South Dakota Grasslands Coalition, to help fund staff pay for the year;

$450,000 of 319 funds to Moody County conservation district, for further work on the Big Sioux River cleanup; and

$50,000 of 319 funds to the city of Watertown, for more E. coli reduction in the Upper Big Sioux River watershed.