S.D. panel OKs second solar-power permit

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A solar-electricity facility proposed in Pennington County received approval Tuesday from the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
The panel agreed 3-0 to permit Wild Springs Solar planned south of New Underwood.
The decision came after the developer submitted the decommissioning plan.
Commissioners praised the project just prior to the vote.
“I’m real excited about this,” Gary Hanson said.
The commission approved a permit earlier this year for Lookout Solar that’s on individually owned Indian trust land in Oglala Lakota County.
Wild Springs is South Dakota’s first large-scale solar operation on private land needing a state permit, commissioner Chris Nelson said.
“I do not expect it to be the last,” he said, calling it “the tip of the iceberg.”