S.D. panel OKs incentives to three businesses

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Economic Development approved one low-interest loan, one reinvestment payment and one grant to businesses Wednesday.

The loan of $4,685,625 went to WPW Properties LLC of Sioux Falls for workforce housing in Huron.

A reinvestment payment of up to $546,477, but not to exceed 50% of state sales and use tax paid, was okayed for Moody Biogas LLC of Dallas, Texas, for dairy-manure anaerobic digesters in Moody County; and

A South Dakota Jobs grant of $47,078.48, but not to exceed 100% of state sales and use tax paid, was made to AM&M LLC of Alpena, for hog barns in Jerauld County.