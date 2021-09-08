S.D. panel OKs incentives to three businesses

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Pierre map locator South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Economic Development approved one low-interest loan, one reinvestment payment and one grant to businesses Wednesday.

The loan of $4,685,625 went to WPW Properties LLC of Sioux Falls for workforce housing in Huron.

A reinvestment payment of up to $546,477, but not to exceed 50% of state sales and use tax paid, was okayed for Moody Biogas LLC of Dallas, Texas, for dairy-manure anaerobic digesters in Moody County; and

A South Dakota Jobs grant of $47,078.48, but not to exceed 100% of state sales and use tax paid, was made to AM&M LLC of Alpena, for hog barns in Jerauld County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 