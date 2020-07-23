S.D. panel OKs changes to mowing, speed zones

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Starting next year, ditch mowing along state highways wouldn’t be allowed before June 15 in three more South Dakota counties west of the Missouri River, under a rule that was changed Thursday.

Stanley, Jones and Dewey would join Gregory, Lyman and Tripp counties in the June 15 group.

All other counties west of the Missouri can mow any time during the year, while all counties east of the river already are prohibited from mowing along state highways before July 10.

The state Transportation Commission unanimously adopted the change for Stanley, Jones and Dewey on Thursday.

The commission also approved a variety of other proposed rules on ditch mowing and changed the speed zones for safety reasons on parts of state highways in four counties.

The South Dakota Farm Bureau opposed putting the mowing restriction on three more counties, while the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission supported the change.

The two groups were the only ones to offer a position in writing. The public hearing Thursday drew no comments for or against.

The no-mow periods are intended to protect ground-nesting game birds, such as pheasants and ducks, until their broods have time to hatch and start getting around.

“Pheasant habitat is expanding,” said Karla Engle, the commission’s legal counsel.

The six counties in the June 15 group have strong populations of various game birds.

Engle said legislation was introduced during the 2020 session seeking to make some of the changes. The bill was killed 7-6 after its first hearing.

Next stop for Thursday’s changes is the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee, whose six members get the final word on whether any take effect.

Commissioner Don Roby of Watertown supported the changes but acknowledged the opposition to expanding the territory where mowing is restricted.

“That’s always been kind of the tough issue on this one,” Roby said.

Engle said the Custer County speed-zone change would affect a curvy stretch of US 16 west of Custer.

She said the Hyde County speed-zone change is at the US 14 and SD 47 intersection in Highmore, ranked the most-dangerous meeting of two state highways within a South Dakota community.