S.D. panel keeps redistricting software from public

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The committees drawing boundaries for legislative election districts decided Monday the public can’t use the Legislature’s taxpayer-funded software.

The House and Senate panels voted 10-3 that the software should be available only to the committees’ members and the Legislative Research Council staff.

The concern was that the public would offer too many ideas for the LRC to handle before the November 8 special session.

Several committee members suggested that citizens could instead use several publicly available apps

After the vote, Representative Jon Hansen said members should “keep an open mind” about letting other legislators use the Legislature’s software too. Senator Casey Crabtree echoed Hansen’s comments.

The Legislature draws the lines every 10 years after the U.S. Census Bureau census released its population counts. South Dakota’s official population in 2020 was 886,667.

Changes ordered by the previous administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, coupled with the coronavirus pandemic, left the bureau unable to issue state by state results until earlier this month.

Senator Jim Bolin took part in the 2010 redistricting and is on the Senate committee this year. He said Monday that legislators had seven months in 2010 versus less than three months this year.

The committees voted 13-1 Monday to work within a margin of 5% plus or minus of the target population of 25,333. That means the range could be as few as 24,066 and as many as 26,600.

The lawmakers saw proposals from LRC staff for four legislative districts covering Rapid City and 10 districts for Sioux Falls.

For Sioux Falls, the committees considered the Split Rock Creek map. Rep. Bethany Soye said a similar layout was used in 2010. Bolin said it maintains the growing cities of Harrisburg, Tea and Lennox as well.

But Crabtree countered that the committees should instead wait and “hear from folks who live around there.” Senator Mike Diedrich agreed with Crabtree, saying the proposals only came out Monday.

Representative Mike Derby said the discussion should be deferred to the next meeting September 9.

The committees plan to conduct field hearings October 11-13 in various South Dakota communities.

This is a developing story.