S.D. panel grants conditional meat license

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Animal Industry Board decided Tuesday to give a Newell meat cutter another chance.

Facing revocation of its state license to operate as a custom exempt plant, Tri-County Lockers, Inc. received the reprieve.

In exchange for a six-month conditional license, the business agreed to give up the right to a contested hearing and admitted various violations.

Randy and Nora Boesem, who took over two years ago, have other challenges.

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett administratively dissolved Tri-County Lockers June 16, 2019, for failing to timely provide an annual report.

“The entity filed its missed annual report for 2019 on July 1, 2020. When the entity files its 2020 annual report, submits its reinstatement application and fee, and receives an approved tax clearance certificate from the South Dakota Department of Revenue showing no delinquent state taxes, the entity will be reinstated in good standing,” Emily Kerr, director for the office’s division of business services, explained in an email to KELOLAND News.

State inspectors will increase oversight at Tri-County during the six-month period. The business would be eligible for an annual license if it complies with all regulations.

“We reached a resolution,” State Veterinarian Dustin Oedekoven said. He wasn’t aware of the secretary of state’s action.