S.D. panel goes ahead on ‘other’ K-12 standards

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Education Standards will still hold a public hearing next month on seven sets of proposed content standards.

But the panel won’t consider an eighth group, on social studies, after Governor Kristi Noem decided Monday to withdraw them.

State Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson said Wednesday the board would go ahead on six clusters of content standards for career and technical education, as well as on content standards for fine arts.

The 9 a.m. CT meeting on October 25 will be at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel, Convention Center, 1400 8th Avenue NW, in Aberdeen.

It is the first of four public hearings required by state law for content standards.

The second hearing will be November 15 in Sioux Falls at the Instructional Planning Center, 201 Thirty-Eighth Street. The third and fourth hearings, in Pierre and Rapid City, haven’t been set. The board has at least six months to complete the hearings.

Sanderson said the department was still working on a plan for how to handle its social studies proposal.

The version the department put forth for the hearing was missing some references to Native Americans that had been in a draft version from a department-approved group of teachers, historians and others.

The changes prompted a variety of reactions. A protest march led by tribal members went through Pierre last week, while a writer in The National Review on Monday described it as too liberal.

The governor appoints the education secretary and the board’s members.

Sanderson declined a KELOLAND News request for an interview on-camera.

More information is available here for submitting comments on the career/technical and fine arts proposals.