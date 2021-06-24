S.D. panel finances 8 water projects

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Board of Water and Natural Resources provided a variety of low-interest loans and a few grants Thursday for drinking water and sewer projects in six South Dakota communities.

Lennox received a loan and grant totaling $2,809,000 to replace four blocks of sewer along Boynton Avenue and a $868,000 loan for drinking water work along the same stretch.

Canistota got a $1,758,000 loan for sewer work and a $667,000 loan for water lines in the Fifth Avenue and Pine Street area. “We hope to move forward and continue to do improvements in Canistota,” maintenance superintendent Darin Nugteren said.

Crooks received a $650,000 grant and a $1,173,000 loan to replace a lift station with two new ones.

Salem got a $847,000 loan for storm sewer improvements and to replace 650 feet of pipe.

Mitchell received a $1,175,000 loan for work on its west water tower.

Canova got a $50,000 grant and a $140,000 loan for water tower work and treatment improvements.

The board also made three solid-waste grants. Custer-Fall River regional landfill near Edgemont received $70,000 for cover and storm-water work. Rapid City got $275,000 for berm construction and litter control. South Eastern Council of Governments received $500,000 that will be used for loans to for-profit waste disposal businesses.

Board member Paul Gnirk of New Underwood asked officials and engineers for several projects whether their estimates were high enough amid rising prices for supplies such as pipe.

More information about the projects is available here.