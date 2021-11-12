S.D. panel could limit medical abortions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee will decide Monday whether the state Department of Health can go forward with proposed changes to abortion regulations in South Dakota.

The department wants to limit the dispensing and use of medications mifepristone and misoprostol to only a licensed abortion facility and only within nine weeks of conception.

The department also wants to require that the pregnant woman must be informed that the effects of the mifepristone medication may be reversible.

Another proposed rule would define a medical abortion as a procedure that uses medication to end a pregnancy.

If the legislators let the rules take effect, the proposed changes would be made to the informed-consent form that a physician must provide to pregnant mothers before an abortion can proceed.

State law already requires that the pregnant mother must sign, with date and time, each of the form’s nine pages.

The proposals followed a September 7, 2021, executive order from Governor Kristi Noem that said abortion providers now were able to send abortion pill mifepristone through the mail and that mifepristone presented a danger. The governor’s order directed the Department of Health to begin emergency rulemaking.

The order further said the governor anticipated working with legislators to adopt new laws in the 2022 session.

Organizations that asked for adjustments or opposed the proposed rules at the department’s October 12 public hearing included Sanford Health, American Civil Liberties Union-South Dakota, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and Planned Parenthood North Central States.

The committee meeting starts at 9 a.m. Monday.