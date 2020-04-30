S.D. panel changes list of state noxious weeds

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Absinth wormwood would be added to the state list of noxious weeds, while Russian knapweed would be removed, under rule changes made Thursday by the South Dakota Weed and Pest Control Commission.

The panel also agreed to add palmer amaranth to the list of locally noxious weeds that county weed boards can enforce.

The changes need final approval from the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee. The six lawmakers are scheduled to meet Tuesday, May 5.

Other state-listed noxious weeds are Canada thistle, hoary cress, leafy spurge, perennial sow thistle, purple loosestrife and salt cedar.

Brenda Sievers, weed and pest coordinator from the state Department of Agriculture, presented the proposals Thursday.

Pennington County Weed and Pest Board sent a letter of support regarding the changes. No one else commented.

Craig Magedanz of Clear Lake, a member of the state commission, asked what next happens to Russian knapweed. Sievers said it could be added to the locally noxious list next year, if a county board requests the state commission consider it.

The commission voted 8-0 to make each set of changes.