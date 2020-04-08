1  of  2
S.D. panel approves refunds of state sales tax to two business expansions that bought equipment

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Union County manufacturer of agricultural implements and a Davison County livestock producer received approval Wednesday for partial refunds of South Dakota sales and use taxes they paid for some new equipment.

The state Board of Economic Development granted a reinvestment payment to FIMCO Inc. up to $45,000 but not to exceed 50% of sales and use tax.

The North Sioux City-based company describes itself as the nation’s largest maker of lawn and garden sprayers.

The board also made a South Dakota Jobs grant up to $24,883, but not to exceed the sales and use tax that Matt Storm paid for equipment at a concentrated-animal feeding operation.

The Legislature approved the reinvestment program as part of a broader Building South Dakota package in 2013 that then-Governor Dennis Daugaard signed into law.

Board members made the decisions Wednesday without public discussion. They previously spent about 30 minutes in closed-door session. That practice is allowed under South Dakota’s public meeting laws.

The board turned down a reinvestment-payment application from Day County Wind LLC. The amount wasn’t listed on the agenda.

