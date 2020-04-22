S.D. panel approves grants to help landowners

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Funds to some South Dakota conservation districts received the green light Wednesday.

The state Conservation Commission approved the full amounts sought by nine districts:

Brule-Buffalo $36,000 for planting shelterbelts to help protect wildlife and livestock in Lyman, Brule and Buffalo counties;

Custer $21,300 for helping private landowners thin pines in the headwaters of 12 major drainages in the Black Hills;

Davison $10,000 for brush management in Davison, Sanborn and Hutchinson counties;

Fall River $4,478 to promote use of cover crops;

Gregory $27,500 for landowners to plant shelterbelts to protect cattle and to install pipelines and water tanks for livestock;

Hanson $7,500 for brush removal and $18,500 for promoting broader use of cover crops;

Hughes $35,000 for a third round of tree planting;

Minnehaha $9,868 for adding wildlife habitat; and

Stanley $9,314 for tree planting.

The panel also OK’d a partial grant of $9,000 for Kingsbury. The money will be used for tree replacement on public property, such as parks in communities in Kingsbury and Miner counties, as well as an accompanying education program, and some salaries and benefits.

The panel however won’t pay for removing trees, such as ash that the sponsors want taken down.

A $79,225 application from Beadle meanwhile was denied 9-0 for work planned at Lake Osceola dam, on the south fork of Pearl Creek.

Beadle district manager Robin Viestenz said the commission last fall had likewise turned down a grant for the dam project. The reason that time, she said, was that more information was needed.

“We’re getting things more organized and I believe everybody is ready to get going on this project,” she said Wednesday.

Doug Hansen of Webster, the commission chairman, was a long-time director for the state Wildlife Division in the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

Hansen said GFP was “quite involved” in maintaining rural dams, acknowledging the responsibility was “a never-ending challenge to keep up” and required a lot of engineering work.

He said it would be “more appropriate” for the Conservation Commission to instead target reduction of sediment flowing from rural land into the creek.

“I take a fairly negative view of us getting involved in dam reconstruction,” Hansen said.

Grant applications can be found here starting at page 41.