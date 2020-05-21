S.D. panel agrees to sell excess leased properties along a state-owned railroad

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Railroad Board agreed Wednesday to sell more than two dozen parcels of excess property to their current leaseholders along with one of state government’s lines.

The route crisscrosses the Big Sioux River between South Dakota and Iowa.

The State of South Dakota leases the line to Sioux Valley Regional Railroad Authority. D&I Railroad, owned by L.G. Everist, Inc., runs on it.

The state board considered the requests from each of the 19 leaseholders.

The next steps are appraisals, decisions by Secretary Darin Bergquist whether to accept them, and decisions by the leaseholders whether to make the purchases.

Among the properties are a piece of Calliope Village in Hawarden, the old train depot in Beresford, part of the Union County Fairgrounds in Alcester, a parking lot in Akron, part of a South Dakota game production area near Hudson, a variety of storage sites and some farming and livestock areas.

The state Department of Transportation is in negotiation with D&I about purchasing the line.