S.D. panel adds 55 projects to state water plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources OK’d placing 55 projects from 36 municipalities and water systems on state government’s water funding plan Thursday.

The projects will stay on the list through December 2022. Some were already on the plan and would have lost funding eligibility this December if they weren’t renewed.

The board provides loans at below-market rates and in some cases grants. Each project must formally apply to the state Department of Environment and Resources for funding. Department staff give each project a score. Getting on the state plan doesn’t guarantee funding.

The new projects’ amounts total about $287 million, according to Andy Bruels, an engineer for the department. “Quite honestly not all those projects will be coming in this year,” he told the board.

Sioux Falls, for example, is looking for $98 million for the next upgrades of its water reclamation plant and Tea would like about $9.6 million to run its wastewater to Sioux Falls and make several other improvements.

Mitchell has four applications totaling more than $33 million. Small communities want help too. White, with 425 people, is looking for $12.1 million. Cresbard, population 104, would like more than $5 million.

Some $400 million of projects were already on the plan for possible funding in 2021.

“Several of these will wind up coming in in smaller phases too,” Bruels said. “We do anticipate some pretty big requests in the coming year.”

The full list of new projects is here starting at page 13.