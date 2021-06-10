S.D. panel accepts highway bids, despite two being more than 20% above DOT’s estimates

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two of the low bids for the latest round of South Dakota projects were higher than the state Department of Transportation’s estimates but were recommended anyway Thursday.

The South Dakota Transportation Commission unanimously approved them.

One was pavement repairs on US 14 and US 83 in the Blunt area of Hughes and Sully counties. Forby Contracting of Hinckley, Minnesota, at $1,278,965.00 was the lowest of four bids received but was 21.1% over an estimate.

The other was for pavement markings on various county roads in the Rapid City region. Specialized Pavement Marking of Tualatin, Oregon, was the only bidder at $617,170.00. That was 29.6% above estimate.

Two weeks ago, the department received no bids for a pavement marking job because of a shortage of the specialized paint. Sam Weisgram from the department’s Office of Project Development cited that example as a reason the commission should accept the one bid for the current project.

The commission also accepted the low bid of $734,959.18 from Hydro Klean of Des Moines, Iowa, for culvert cleaning on various routes in Brown, Clark, Day, Edmunds, Faulk and Hamlin counties. It was 12.1% below estimate. There was one other bid.