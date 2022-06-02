ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Outdoor spending contributed an estimated $1.3 billion to South Dakota’s gross domestic product during 2021, the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission learned Thursday.

Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling contracted with Smithwick Associates last year for the research. The contract called for a payment of $49,900.

The Federal Reserve of St. Louis estimated South Dakota’s total gross domestic product at $61.2 billion for 2021.

Smithwick also consulted on a GDP estimate for 2016 that likewise arrived at $1.3 billion from outdoor activities in South Dakota.

The firm’s vice president, Lisa Bragg, told commissioners Thursday that the overall economic impact in 2021 was $1.7 billion. “We’re just finalizing the report,” she said.

By comparison, the 2016 estimated impact was $1.9 billion.