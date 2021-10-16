S.D. officials offer medical-cannabis revisions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has released a second handful of proposed regulations for medical cannabis.

They were rewritten after the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee turned down the previous versions.

The committee will hold a special hearing Monday, October 26, starting at 8:00 a.m. CT. The department must start issuing medical-use cards no later than November 18.

The five rewritten proposals cover:

Requirements for an extended plant count for home cultivation.

Barring people under age 21 from possessing inhalable cannabis products.

Packaging requirements.

Warning requirements.

And prohibited forms of advertising.

The legislators last month gave the green light to nearly all of the 124 pages of proposed rules.

Not addressed in the latest revisions, however, is a sixth regulation that the legislators rejected, regarding an extended list of debilitating medical conditions.

State law already defines those conditions. The department wanted to add glaucoma. Legislators said additions need to occur through the petition process outlined in law.

The revisions were posted on the state Department of Health medical-cannabis website Friday.

Earlier in the day, department spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News, “We are reconsidering the handful of rules that the committee reverted at the September 13 meeting. At this time we are continuing to work on our final draft for the committee.”