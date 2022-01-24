S.D. non-cropland bill delayed for fiscal note

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Some in the House of Representatives wonder how much a proposed property-value change for some agricultural land might cost other taxpayers in South Dakota.

Their request for a fiscal note Monday delayed consideration of HB 1039.

Representative Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, wants the Legislature to declare some agriculture land that’s never been cropped or has been returned to grass for at least 20 years to be re-classified.

The parcels’ designation would be changed to noncropland, which typically carries a lower taxable value, if the elevation is greater than 1,950 feet above sea level.

The reduction would be spread among other landowners across a school district or county.

The bill was on Monday’s debate calendar. Representative Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings, asked for the fiscal note, holding up the bill.

Tidemann said other House members have been asking him about its financial impact. He said the House needs to know what it’s voting on.