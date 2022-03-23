NOTE TO READERS: This story has been corrected to reflect that the bets could occur only in Deadwood casinos.

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s top gambling regulator wants to let bettors wager on many sports events while they move around at Deadwood casinos.

Executive Secretary Susan Christian outlined what she described as “a four-phase plan” to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming during a meeting Wednesday in Deadwood.

Voters amended the South Dakota Constitution in 2020 to allow the Legislature to pass laws for sports wagering in Deadwood. Those laws took effect in 2021. Sports wagering began in some Deadwood casinos on September 9.

Governor Kristi Noem’s administration fought off attempts last year and again this year to legalize mobile apps that would let people in other locations place bets with Deadwood sportsbooks.

However, Christian told the commissioners Wednesday that a state rule already allows for sports-wagering kiosks in locations approved by the executive secretary and for a digital platform or mobile application approved by the executive secretary.

Those would have to be in Deadwood casinos.

The first step, she said, is setting up a mobile app and a geo-fencing system that would stop sports bets attempted from outside the casinos’ licensed properties.

The second step is adjusting the advance-deposit wagering accounts that bettors now use for sports wagers made in person at the Deadwood sportsbooks.

The third step is a 30-day test period. “We’re going to work with the industry. We’re going to learn together over the 30 days,” Christian said.

The fourth step will be having the people behind the technology meet with the commission and explain how the various pieces work.

Christian didn’t give a timetable.

“It’s not going to be a fast plan,” she said. “Everybody just needs to be patient.”