S.D. moves ahead on 911 equipment removal

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The new contract for removing old equipment and cables from some of South Dakota’s 911 emergency-dispatch centers is $49,900.

Builders Electric of Sioux Falls received the work from the state 911 Coordination Board.

According to Tony Mangan, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety that oversees the 911 panel, work is planned for 11 public service answering points.

Bon Homme County 911

Butte County Dispatch Center

Charles Mix County 911

Lake County 911 Communications

Lawrence County Sheriffs Office

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

Miner County Sheriff’s Office

Mitchell Regional 911

Roberts County Sheriff’s Office

Spink County Sheriff’s Office

Union County Sheriff’s Office

State law 1-27-46 requires that state government publicly report many of its contracts.

It says, “The state shall display on the searchable internet website created pursuant to § 1-27-45 copies of each written contract for supplies, services, or professional services of ten thousand dollars or more, each written contract filed with the state auditor pursuant to § 1-24A-1, and each written contract filed with the attorney general pursuant to § 1-11-15. Each contract shall be displayed electronically not less than sixty days after commencement of the contract term and for not less than the retention period prescribed by § 1-27-4.1.”

The Builders Electric hadn’t yet been posted on open.sd.gov at the time this story was written Monday morning.