S.D. moves ahead on 911 equipment removal

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The new contract for removing old equipment and cables from some of South Dakota’s 911 emergency-dispatch centers is $49,900.
Builders Electric of Sioux Falls received the work from the state 911 Coordination Board.
According to Tony Mangan, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety that oversees the 911 panel, work is planned for 11 public service answering points.
- Bon Homme County 911
- Butte County Dispatch Center
- Charles Mix County 911
- Lake County 911 Communications
- Lawrence County Sheriffs Office
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Office
- Miner County Sheriff’s Office
- Mitchell Regional 911
- Roberts County Sheriff’s Office
- Spink County Sheriff’s Office
- Union County Sheriff’s Office
State law 1-27-46 requires that state government publicly report many of its contracts.
It says, “The state shall display on the searchable internet website created pursuant to § 1-27-45 copies of each written contract for supplies, services, or professional services of ten thousand dollars or more, each written contract filed with the state auditor pursuant to § 1-24A-1, and each written contract filed with the attorney general pursuant to § 1-11-15. Each contract shall be displayed electronically not less than sixty days after commencement of the contract term and for not less than the retention period prescribed by § 1-27-4.1.”
The Builders Electric hadn’t yet been posted on open.sd.gov at the time this story was written Monday morning.