PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Certified Professional Midwives went its own way Thursday on providing more options for its members when treating pregnant mothers during the delivery of babies.

Proposed additions to the official formulary drew support from several licensed CPMs but faced written and spoken opposition from several medical doctors. They were Mark Ballard of Rapid City, representing the South Dakota wing of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and Keith Hansen of Sioux Falls, speaking for the South Dakota State Medical Association.

The board in the end set aside the doctors’ concerns, listened to its members and approved adding epinephrine HCL, tranexamic acid and intravenous fluids as possible treatments when the mother experiences postpartum hemorrhage.

The board’s chair, Debbie Pease of Centerville, and its executive secretary, Tammy Weis of Centerville, cautioned that lawyers from the state Attorney General’s office and the Legislative Research Council warned that epinephrine shouldn’t be included yet.

Pease said state law doesn’t let CPMs administer epinephrine, which increases blood sugar levels and heart rate, makes the heart pump harder (known as contractility) and relaxes airway muscles to improve breathing.

The next step calls for the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee to decide whether the board stayed within its legal authority or went beyond state law. The committee’s next meeting is Tuesday, May 3, at 10:00 a.m. CT at the Capitol.

“We may be overstepping our statutory bounds. The rules committee could not accept on those grounds,” Pease said.

Added Weis, “Do we want that reputation? And how important is it? Because it is a stretch of the rules.”

But board member Autumn Cavender-Wilson, a CPM from Granite Falls, Minnesota, said she was willing to do it to protect a client. “As long as we’re not making a habit of it, I don’t have a problem,” she said.

Pease works as a lobbyist at the state Capitol during legislative session. This year she represented the Family Heritage Alliance and South Dakota Families for Alternative Instruction Rights. She also currently is president of South Dakota Right to Life.

She noted that the Legislature changed state law during the 2022 session so that ambulance services may carry single-dose epinephrine and repealed a somewhat similar existing law that allows them to be equipped with epinephrine auto-injectors. Pease said CMPs have more training than emergency medical technicians.

After some wordsmithing, the board unanimously approved the revised epinephrine language. The board also did some work on the formulary’s language regarding IV fluids, adding a sentence: “With the start of the second liter, transport to hospital is required and local medical support will be notified.”

Said Jacqueline Lopez, a CPM and board member from Gillette, Wyoming, “It just really helps that start of an emergency.” She added, “If I’m 45 minutes out, I need to get the IV in and get the ball rolling.”