S.D. massage board drops plan to change rules

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Massage Therapy Board won’t be going ahead with proposed rule changes on some licensing fees and other matters, at least not for a while.

The board didn’t have a majority of members present at a public hearing last month. That was a violation of a state requirement, according to a state Department of Health official. The department oversees the board.

Rather than schedule another hearing, the board has decided last to drop the effort for now, according to its executive secretary, Mitch Richter of Rapid City.

“The board voted to not bring the rules forward at this time so there will be no hearing,” Richter said Tuesday in an email to KELOLAND News, referring to a board meeting last week. “We will wait until after the legislative session in 2021 to have a rules hearing at some point next spring.”

Richter was the only person to testify in favor of the proposed changes. Seven people spoke against various parts of the changes at the hearing.