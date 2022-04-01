PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is now the 16th state government to hire a marijuana services company from Lakeland, Florida, to track it from seed to sale.

The contract signed by the sides last month calls for Metrc to monitor growing, shipping, processing, testing and sales activities in South Dakota’s new medical marijuana program, which 70% of voters approved in 2020.

The basic agreement runs through March 14, 2027, and also allows the South Dakota Department of Health to extend it up to three more years.

State law requires that the marijuana be grown in South Dakota. “Estimated product availability is late summer or early fall of 2022,” said Rebecca Piroutek (pur-row-tech). She is a communication and community coordinator in the department’s Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Piroutek described Metrc as “an industry leader.” Two other companies formally responded to state government’s request for proposals: Bio-Tech Medical, operating as BioTrack, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Leaf Data Systems, based in Denver, Colorado.

State government is paying $55,000 in implementation costs to Metrc, whose current promotional motto is “Helping cannabis regulation work for everyone.” There also will be five annual payments totaling another $320,000.

But the contract also requires that each business that receives a South Dakota marijuana license must pay $40 each month to Metrc to be on the new system.

The contract further requires that license holders must pay the company fees of 45 cents for each plant tag a licensees purchases and 25 cents for each wholesale bag, plus tax and shipping.

Those are in addition to the state licensing fee of $5,000 for an initial application or renewal as well as any local licensing fee. The department has received 170 license applications through Thursday. They include 16 cultivation only; 5 cultivation and dispensary; 10 cultivation, dispensary and manufacturing; 8 cultivation and manufacturing; 128 dispensary only; 1 manufacturing only; and 1 testing only.

Besides South Dakota, the company’s state clients are Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Massachusetts, Alaska, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, California, Louisiana, Missouri and West Virginia, plus the District of Columbia.

Metrc’s chief operating officer, W. ‘Lewis’ Koski, signed the contract for South Dakota on March 18 and three state officials then put their signatures on it three days later.

Koski, a former director for the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, wrote in an August 23, 2021, cover letter that the arrangement would be “a perfect match” between what Metrc could provide and what South Dakota was seeking.

The company plans to use software linked to a cloud database to keep track “from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale.”

“The contract is in place, and work on the system has begun,” Piroutek said Friday. “Over the next two to three months, there will be multiple training opportunities for licensees. Metrc has a number of training materials in varying formats for both state employees and licensees.”

