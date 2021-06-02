S.D. marijuana committee may travel to other states for research, Executive Board says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Legislature’s Executive Board decided unanimously Wednesday that a committee studying marijuana can travel outside South Dakota to see first-hand how other states run programs.

The board said the medical marijuana subcommittee can travel to Des Moines, Iowa, and the group studying adult-use marijuana can go to Colorado. The Legislature’s budget will pay for it.

Representative Hugh Bartels, vice chair of the marijuana committee, said the lawmakers also would like to reduce travel time by using state government aircraft.

The State Department of Transportation has one King Air 200 and two King Air 90 planes.

Legislative Research Council director Reed Holwegner said his office hadn’t started preparing a cost estimate.

Senate president pro tem Lee Schoenbeck supported using planes. “I think this is a good thing do,” Schoenbeck said. He added that aircraft save hours on the road for part-time legislators.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch said it’s important to evaluate what’s been done in other states and not re-invent the wheel.