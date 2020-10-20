S.D. man heads to prison for child pornography

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has sentenced a Tyndall man who was caught receiving and distributing pornographic images of children on two of his cell phones.

Paul Hovorka, age 25, received 50 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, from U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol.

Ron Parsons, the U.S. attorney for South Dakota, announced the October 13 sentencing. Hovorka must report October 29 to the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to a statement from Parsons’ office, “The conviction stemmed from incidents between June 15, 2019, and November 21, 2019, when Hovorka accessed child pornography using a private social media network known as ‘MeWe.’ Using the ‘MeWe’ app, he uploaded images of child pornography and shared images of child pornography with other users of the ‘MeWe’ app.”

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper prosecuted the case.