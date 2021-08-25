S.D. man gets life for seeking sex with child

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 32-year-old Box Elder man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Adam Ryan Swift, 32, also received a 30-year sentence for sexual exploitation of a minor. The sentences will run at the same time.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken also ordered Swift pay $24,700 in restitution and a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. He pleaded guilty April 9.

According to a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Dennis Holmes:

“The conviction stems from Swift communicating with the parent of a 9- year-old girl in New York state, who was in fact an undercover agent, with the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with the minor female. The undercover agent in New York prepared a report and sent to local law enforcement, who were able to identify Swift.

“Local law enforcement then contacted Swift, posing as the parent of a 5-year-old girl and arranged a time to meet, again with the purpose of Swift engaging in sexual activity with the minor. The meeting took place and Swift was arrested.

“Forensics of Swift’s devices and accounts revealed he produced images of child pornography with a 4-year-old male, as well as downloaded child pornography off the internet.”

Holmes said the case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins prosecuted the case.