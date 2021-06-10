S.D. Lottery headed to a record year

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Numbers released Thursday put the South Dakota Lottery on pace to blow past the record for revenue into the state treasury.

The latest projection with just one month to go is $165 million, sales director Marla Gruber told the state Lottery Commission.

That would shatter the 2020 mark of $128.4 million.

Norm Lingle, the lottery’s executive director, said video lottery and instant tickets will be in record territory, while jackpot lotto had some better years.

State government’s budget year ends June 30.

“Nice job,” Joe Kafka, a commissioner from Valley Springs, said.

Video lottery is forecast to produce $150 million for state government. That reflects a 29% increase year over year in net machine income from the privately-owned terminals.

Clark Hepper, the lottery’s deputy director, said the majority of South Dakota counties have seen double-digit growth in video revenue. Only Miner and Hanson counties were below 2020 levels.

Commissioner Tona Rozum of Mitchell said the situation was “the perfect example” why the lottery’s revenue flows into state government’s general fund rather than directly to K-12 schools.