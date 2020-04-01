S.D. Legislature’s Executive Board will discuss results from interviews for a new LRC director

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Members of the Legislature’s Executive Board are now scheduled to meet Thursday and one of the topics is a closed-door discussion about who should be offered the job as the next director for their professional staff.

Current director Jason Hancock is leaving the Legislative Research Council after six years in the post. He is returning to the Boise area. He accepted an offer to be Idaho’s new deputy secretary of state.

South Dakota lawmakers originally had set the meeting for an indefinite time Monday, to follow the final gavels falling on the 2020 legislative session. That plan eventually had to be scrapped. The session finally ended at 3:41 a.m. CT Tuesday.

There’s another issue from Tuesday morning, when the Senate was still in session, that as of Wednesday morning wasn’t yet on the board’s Thursday agenda.

The Senate weighed a request from Senator Phil Jensen that a disciplinary committee be named to investigate whether Senate Republican leader Kris Langer was intoxicated Monday night and Tuesday morning, while she was working in the Capitol, and whether she interrupted legislative proceedings.

A state law specifically governs conduct of legislators. Among prohibited behaviors: “Disorderly conduct in the immediate view of the Senate or the House of Representatives, and directly tending to interrupt its proceedings.”

Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden ruled Jensen’s motion to appoint a disciplinary committee out of order. Jensen challenged the ruling and lost 26-4, according to the Senate official journal.

The board’s co-chairman, Sen. Brock Greenfield, said he had been with Langer for the balance of the evening. “We have not over-indulged. We have not indulged,” Greenfield said. Langer said nothing.

LRC director Hancock said Wednesday the Langer matter wasn’t on the Executive Board agenda for Thursday because it hadn’t been on the original agenda for Monday.

Normally the Legislature’s website has audio archives of Senate and House proceedings. As of noon Wednesday, however, there was nothing yet from the Langer matter, or from any of the Senate’s other official actions Monday and Tuesday morning.

There is audio posted from legislative proceedings for the previous 36 days that lawmakers met this year. There also wasn’t a House journal or audio as of noon Wednesday either.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting, a state government agency, was responsible for recording the House and Senate proceedings. Most legislators voted from remote locations Monday night and Tuesday morning, because most Capitol offices are closed to non-essential employees during the COVID-19 crisis. They communicated through LRC-provided software.

Hancock said Wednesday the Executive Board’s postponed Monday meeting will be conducted electronically Thursday, April 2, at 3 p.m. CT. The teleconference will stage from Capitol room 362.

The meeting’s original purpose was primarily to select one of the applicants for the coming vacancy of the director’s job. The LRC and legislators on the board haven’t publicly provided information about any of the applicants so far.

“The board is at the final step of the process, having listed the position and had an interview subcommittee interview selected applicants,” Hancock said. “The panel will discuss these interviews with the full board in executive session, after which I hope they will be able to come out of executive session and vote to offer the position to one of the candidates.”