S.D. Legislature’s ’22 schedule proposed

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 2022 legislative session would run 38 working days under a proposal from a panel of House and Senate members.

Members of the Joint Legislative Procedure Committee agreed Tuesday the 2022 session will open at noon Tuesday, January 11, and should wrap up Thursday, March 10. Veto day would be Monday, March 28.

The state constitution requires the annual session start the second Tuesday of January but lets lawmakers set a schedule lasting at most 40 days.

The committee’s plan calls for eight weeks of four days, with either Friday or Monday off; one five-day week; and no Saturdays or Sundays.

The House and Senate now decide whether that’s what is wanted.

The committee looked at 38-, 39- and 40-day possibilities from lawmakers. House Republican leader Kent Peterson suggested accepting the 38-day version, saying it better addresses crossover deadlines when legislation must clear first and second chambers.

Senate president pro tem Lee Schoenbeck said there was general agreement among the 32 Republican senators they want to avoid spending any Saturdays in session.

There also was “real strong opposition” to three-day weeks, Schoenbeck said. Lawmakers met for three days once this year, Tuesday-Thursday, February 16-18.

Here’s the proposed 2022 schedule:

Week 1 — Tuesday, January 11, through Friday, January 14.

Week 2 — Tuesday, January 18, through Friday, January 21.

Week 3 — Monday, January 24, through Thursday, January 27.

Week 4 — Monday, January 31, through Friday, February 4.

Week 5 — Monday, February 7, through Thursday, February 10.

Week 6 — Monday, February 14, through Thursday, February 17.

Week 7 — Tuesday February 22, through Friday, February 25.

Week 8 — Monday, February 28, through Thursday, March 3.

Week 9 — Monday, March 7, through Thursday, March 10.

Veto day — Monday, March 28.