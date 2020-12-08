S.D. Legislature to have more female lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There will be a record 30 women throughout the 105 seats when the South Dakota Legislature opens the 2021 session January 12.

Among the 35 senators, nine are women.

Red Dawn Foster of Pine Ridge is the Democrat. Republicans are Jessica Castleberry of Rapid City, Helene Duhamel of Rapid City, Mary Duvall of Pierre, Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid City, Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Maggie Sutton of Sioux Falls, Marsha Symens of Dell Rapids and Erin Tobin of Winner.

The House will have 21 women among its 70 representatives.

Democrats are Linda Duba of Sioux Falls, Erin Healy of Sioux Falls, Jennifer Keintz of Eden and Peri Pourier of Pine Ridge.

Republicans are Sydney Davis of Burbank, Becky Drury of Rapid City, Mary Fitzgerald of St. Onge, Lana Greenfield of Doland, Taffy Howard of Rapid City, Trish Ladner of Hot Springs, Liz May of Kyle, Rhonda Milstead of Hartford, Tina Mulally of Rapid City, Jess Olson of Rapid City, Sue Peterson of Sioux Falls, Taylor Rehfeldt of Sioux Falls, Rebecca Reimer of Chamberlain, Bethany Soye of Sioux Falls, Tamara St. John of Sisseton, Marli Wiese of Madison and Nancy York of Watertown.

The record for women in the South Dakota Senate is 11, during the 1993-94 sessions. The 21 in the House come January will be a record. There were 19 in the House during the 2019-20 sessions.

While their numbers are rising, women have rarely ascended to top spots in the Legislature. Debra Anderson, a Sioux Falls Republican, was House speaker in the 1987-88 sessions. Mary McClure, a Redfield Republican, presided as Senate president pro tem for the 1979 through 1989 sessions.

Several women have been selected as caucus leaders. Most recent was Senate Republican Kris Langer of Dell Rapids during the 2019-20 sessions. She filed for re-election but later withdrew. Barb Everist of Sioux Falls was the first woman elected as Senate Republican leader during the 2001-02 term.

According to the Center for American Women and Politics, women will hold majorities in at least six state legislative chambers: Colorado House, Nevada House, Nevada Senate, New Mexico House, Oregon House, and Rhode Island Senate.

Prior to this, according to the center, women have made up 50% or more of seats in a state legislative body just three times in U.S. history: the New Hampshire Senate from 2009-2010, the Nevada House from 2019 to the present, and the Colorado House in 2019.