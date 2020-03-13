S.D. Legislature OKs low-THC hemp

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Hemp with a THC level no higher than three-tenths of one percent will become legal in South Dakota, the Legislature decided Thursday.

Final approval from the Senate came at 10:14 p.m. on a 30-3 vote. It was the last bill passed during the 2020 session.

The legislation now goes to Governor Kristi Noem for her review and likely approval.

Senator Joshua Klumb, a Mount Vernon Republican, thanked the governor and her staff “from the bottom of my heart” even though, he said, they likely didn’t want it.

Noem watched from the south side of the Senate gallery as the Senate considered the bill.

Last year Senator Rocky Blare, an Ideal Republican, stood with Noem after she used her veto power to block a somewhat similar bill. “It’s good that we waited,” Blare said Thursday.

The 2020 version better resolves issues such as CBD oil, transportation, public safety and testing than last year’s bill did, according to Blare. He said having additional law enforcement means South Dakota will be ready if any outsiders try to abuse the program.

House members had voted 58-9 Thursday morning to approve the conference committee version of HB 1008.

The measure contains funding provisions that the governor said were necessary for her to approve it.

“So all four guardrails are in this, at this point,” House Republican leader Lee Qualm of Platte said.

The Republican governor vetoed somewhat legislation last year from Representative Oren Lesmeister, a Parade Democrat.

“This has been a four-year, ongoing battle in the state,” Lesmeister told House members Thursday. He added, “This is new economic growth in our state when we pass it, if we do.”

He stood in the rear of the Senate chamber watching Thursday night.

The legislation would take effect immediately upon the governor’s approval.

The state Department of Agriculture would still need to approve state rules for the program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture would then have 60 days to review and decide if South Dakota’s program meets federal regulations.