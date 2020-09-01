S.D. Legislature offers code counsel post

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A former legislative intern is lined up to be the next code counsel for the South Dakota Legislature.

The Legislature’s Executive Board voted 15-0 Monday to offer the vacancy to lawyer Justin Goetz. He’s currently assistant general counsel at South Dakota State University in Brookings.

House Democratic leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls described Goetz as “an incredibly qualified candidate” who interviewed well and was unanimously recommended by the screening panel.

Senate president pro tem Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, recalled Goetz serving as an intern in 2006.

“His enthusiasm was infectious. He has a positive outlook,” Greenfield said. Goetz is set start the new post in October at $100,000 per year. His SDSU salary is $94,195.

Goetz graduated in 2007 from SDSU with a Bachelor Degree in political science and history and was a 2011 graduate from the University of Minnesota School of Law.

He replaces Wenzel Cummings, who left the post in June after one year, citing mistreatment of Legislative Research Council staff by lawmakers.