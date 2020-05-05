S.D. legislators set aside two rule changes that state Electrical Commission had once sought

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers gave the green light Tuesday to various changes in elk hunting rules the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission want, but blocked several proposals from the state Electrical Commission.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee voted 6-0 that the rule-making process was complete for the elk-hunting changes.

State Wildlife Division director Tom Kirschenmann presented a variety that included creating several new elk-hunting units in western South Dakota, revising the geographic descriptions of some existing elk units, and adjusting some other language in the elk-hunting regulations. No one else testified.

Representative Jean Hunhoff, a Yankton Republican, asked for a brief elaboration. Kirschenmann said in some instances the state Game, Fish and Parks Department and the GFP commission want to change boundaries as populations shift, and in other instances they want to expand harvest opportunities by expanding into new areas.

“There are multiple reasons for adjustments to boundaries,” Kirschenmann said. He explained that elk management in Bennett County is coordinated with Oglala Sioux Tribe wildlife officials. He also provided an overview of the science in estimating elk-herd populations.

Representing the Electrical Commission, a senior staff attorney for the state Department of Labor and Regulation spoke specifically about granting extensions for renewals in special situations. Graham Oey asked that the specific proposal be sent back to the commission for further work.

A representative for the National Electrical Manufacturers Association testified in favor of adopting the 2020 national electrical code. Tim Dougherty, a Sioux Falls lawyer representing the South Dakota Home Builders Association, opposed adopting the code in its entirety. Dougherty said six exceptions were offered but were turned down by the commission at the April 21 rules hearing.

“The benefits of the safety measures don’t outweigh the costs,” Dougherty told the legislators Tuesday. He said the South Dakota Housing Development Authority also opposed the entire code’s adoption. He asked that part in question be remanded to the state commission for further consideration of the issue.

Oey said the commission was open to having that part of the code reverted for further consideration of the six exemptions. “We don’t have any objection to the other proposed rules,” Dougherty said. Oey said that was his understanding too.

Senator Craig Kennedy, a Yankton Democrat, asked whether there was legislative authority for two subparts that would apply to single family residences. Hunhoff said the legislative committee has been taking a closer look at whether boards and commissions are operating within their statutory authority.

Kennedy said there was “a consensus of opinion” that more discussion is needed on the six exceptions and that a proposed rule needs to be “significantly rewritten” to accomplish the agency’s intent. Those were reverted to the Electrical Commission 6-0. The committee approved the rest of the proposed rules 6-0.