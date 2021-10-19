S.D. legislators recommend bill to legalize marijuana for all purposes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A panel decided Tuesday to move forward on legalizing marijuana for all purposes for people age 21 and older in South Dakota and keeping the current medical-cannabis program in place for people younger than 21.

The 8-2 recommendation came from the Legislature’s subcommittee on adult-use marijuana. The next steps are for the full marijuana study committee to decide whether the proposed bill should proceed and to get a green light from the Legislature’s Executive Board.

If those clearances occur, the legislation would be introduced in the 2022 session that opens in January.

The move Tuesday came while the South Dakota Supreme Court continues to consider whether Constitutional Amendment A that voters approved 54-46% last November was valid. Amendment A legalized adult-use marijuana. Governor Kristi Noem challenged it after the election.

KELOLAND News asked for a response Tuesday from the governor. Replied spokesman Ian Fury, “You are correct that Governor Noem is not supportive of legalizing recreational marijuana.” Overriding a governor’s veto would require a two-thirds majority in both legislative chambers.

Voters last year also approved Initiated Measure 26, legalizing medical cannabis for people of all ages who receive a medical card from the South Dakota Department of Health. The department must start issuing those cards no later than November 18. Noem also opposed its passage, Voters supported it 70-30%.

Two key differences in the proposed legislation from the voter-approved measures are home-grown marijuana wouldn’t be legal and marijuana couldn’t be grown outside.

The subcommittee also decided to put tax provisions into a separate bill so that lawmakers could have cleaner choices on legalizing adult-use marijuana and taxing it. A tax increase or new tax requires a two-thirds majority.

Meanwhile petitions are circulating for signatures to put on the 2022 general-election ballot another initiated measure that would legalize adult-use marijuana.

This is a developing story.