S.D. legislators post reports about call with governor planning final day of 2020 session

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature plans to meet Monday for the final day of the 2020 session but it will be under special conditions.

The COVID-19 situation has led lawmakers to decide that most of them will participate remotely. Presiding Senate and House officers will conduct proceedings from rooms 413 and 414 on the Capitol’s fourth floor, rather than the large Senate and House chambers on the third floor.

Governor Kristi Noem held a conference call with legislators Thursday night to discuss the plans. There could be 10 or more new bills that deal with South Dakota’s responses to COVID-19. There also will be four bills, so far, that have received vetoes from the governor.

A special session on the current and coming budgets is expected later this year.

Here’s a Facebook post from Representative Fred Deutsch. The Florence Republican wrote it after the teleconference. It appears verbatim.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

“Just got off the phone with the governor’s most recent legislative conference call. Started with conversation about emergency bills the legislature will consider this Monday.

Each bill has an emergency clause, meaning each bill would be effective immediately upon the governor’s signature. Each bill has a sunset clause – meaning each bill will be temporary.

1. Education bill to allow minimum number of student instruction hours to be waived this year, and allow virtual/remote hours to be included in the total hours. Schools don’t have to meet min number of hours currently required by law.

2. Education bill to allow the administration to waive school district accountability requirements this year. Required testing, drills, etc would be waved. Kids won’t have to take state tests.

3. Unemployment Insurance bill to allow state to waive 1st week waiting period so workers filing for unemployment could receive their first check immediately. The bill would also allow employees to file a claim that would not be charged against the employer’s unemployment insurance account.

4. Department of Health bill to add Coronavirus-19 to list of diseases so public health directives can be made.

5. Department of Health bill to allow the Secretary to restrict gatherings in public places during public health emergencies

6. Department of Public Safety bill to provide authority for a 90 day grace period upon expiration of drivers licenses and CDLs.

7. Allows governor to temporarily suspend statutory requirement to conduct business during emergencies. licensure, DVMs regulations

8. Allows schools and local gov’t to postpone elections and expand early voting.

9. Provides counties emergency authority to declare an emergency. Grants counties similar authority as cities.

10. Economic bill to create a subfund to help small businesses adversely affected by the virus.

11. Provides the state authorization for expenditure of federal funds.

12. Budget decisions – we will wait till June to make decisions about budget, so we will have more information about revenue and expenditures. We are still digesting federal laws. Possible to have budget reductions in 2020 and 2021. Potential for significant federal monies for SD but lots of unknows currently.”

—————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Deutsch also posted a summary of questions and answers that Senator Lee Schoenbeck wrote as the call progressed. The Watertown Republican’s post has been slightly edited but is largely verbatim:

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

“Sen VJ Smith first question, pipeline work is getting ready and what about protestors bringing virus and affect on chamberlain, winner, pierre hospitals. Gov talking to them.

Sen Jeff Partridge asked if we can get summary of fed bills, phases 1-4. Can we get summaries. Gov said yes.

Sen Wismer asked about women’s prison issue. Tested and only the one was positive. Men’s prisoner tested came back negative. Inmate that was positive is resting and doing well. No new inmates get in, or out, off that housing unit as the group is monitored. Tests prioritized

Sen Jim Bolin asked about unemployment charges back against accounts. Answer is yes, that’s the bill above on unemployment, to comply with new federal law.

Rep Tim Rounds asked about extending petitions, Gov pointed out that candidates had since January and only need 50 signatures. No reason to extend

Rep Carl Perry asked about expected trend for unemployment filings. Gov said expects it to keep increasing, Gov said peak infection rate will hit in june, so we’ll have new and more unemployment claims, people that have never filed before.

Sen Langer added that they don’t expect legislators to be there in person on veto day, use remote system

Sen Helene M Duhamel said auditor is concerned about early voting is starting in three weeks, and challenges of poll workers and polling places (some places may say no). Asked if we could switch to all ballots by mail, Pennington county would like this…

Sen Troy Heinert asked how soon after exposure would test detected. Symptoms after 5 days, then it would show up in tests.. asked about updating results, state will keep doing it once a day to have a manageable system

Rep Miskimins asked about community spread from Beadle County workers elsewhere, and out of state fisherman… Alpena, jack’s link is concerned. Gov said test, take temperatures of people showing up for work (many of their workers come from huron). MN fisherman… They’ve got GFP watching it.

Sen Jeff Monroe asked how legislature can vote without being on Capitol floor. Gov lateralled to LRC, not Gov’s decision

Rep Reimer from Oacoma asked about instructional hours bill, about meeting the minimum hours and how does virtual attendance count? Gov said bill would waive minimum hours and let virtual hours count too

Rep Chris Johnson asking about shutting down businesses. Questions how cities have authorities to close businesses. Gov stands by not wanting businesses closed, but cities have authority. He’s kinda PO’d about cities closing businesses. Doesn’t like giving counties authority that he doesn’t like happening.

Rep Chase asked about lady who’s daughters at SDSU picking up stuff from dorms (told to come and get their stuff). Beadle county kids. Apparently mom doesn’t want kids spreading stuff. Gov said they should work with school, school’s are flexible.

Sen Jordan Youngberg asked what are “essential services”? Day care providers wonder?

Gov said state not going there on definitions. She said all kinds of business call and want to be called essential, Even horse ferries!

Rep McCleery asked about shortage of hospital grounds, sec of health said it’s a problem now. Working on it. Prison industries are starting to make gowns! Then he asked about gloves too.

Rep Kevin Jensen asked about open meetings laws and meeting with limits on people there, will open meetings laws be relaxed? Gov – no. It’s doable.”