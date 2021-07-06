S.D. legislators picked for CSG training

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Senator Bryan Breitling and Representatives Linda Duba and Peri Pourier from the South Dakota Legislature are among 39 Midwest lawmakers chosen to participate in a leadership training program.

The South Dakota lawmakers and those from 10 other states and four Canada provinces will meet October 1-5 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for The Council of State Governments’ annual Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development.

The program aims to assist legislators in meeting the increased policy responsibility being shifted to the states and, in many states such as South Dakota, term limits and high legislative turnover.

The lawmakers meet this year at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

The program was founded 26 years ago to honor James Bowhay, who had been the longtime director for CSG’s Midwest office.

The current CSG Midwest chair is South Dakota Senator Gary Cammack.

South Dakota voters amended the state constitution in the 1992 election on term limits. The amendment regarding legislators said, “No person may serve more than four consecutive terms or a total of eight consecutive years in the senate and more than four consecutive terms or a total of eight consecutive years in the house of representatives. However, this restriction does not apply to partial terms to which a legislator may be appointed.”

The vote was 205,074 yes and 117,702 no.

Breitling is serving the first year of his first two-year term. He is vice chair of the Senate appropriations committee and is co-chair of the marijuana study committee this interim.

Duba is serving the first year of her second two-year term. She is the lone Democrat on the House appropriations committee and serves on the marijuana study committee.

Pourier is serving the first year of her second two-year term. She passed legislation this year directing the state Office of Attorney General to establish the office of liaison for missing and murdered women and children.

