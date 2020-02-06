S.D. legislators missed some laws when they shot down concealed-carry permits in 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers learned Thursday a few rough spots still need work after the Legislature repealed South Dakota’s concealed-carry permit requirement last year.

The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee unanimously endorsed a fix Thursday.

HB 1094 would lift the permit requirement still on the books for people on motorcycles, off-road vehicles and snowmobiles.

Representative Thomas Brunner, a Nisland Republican, said he brought the bill on behalf of the ABATE motorcycle organization.

ABATE lobbyist Dianna Miller and the organization’s South Dakota coordinator, Jiggs Cressy of Rapid City, spoke as supporters.

No one testified as an opponent.

“This bill will help reduce confusion,” said Representative James Wangsness, a Miller Republican.

The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives for further action.