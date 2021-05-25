S.D. legislators look at 2020 state audit report

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A panel of South Dakota lawmakers reviewed the latest annual financial audit for state government Tuesday.

South Dakota’s Department of Legislative Audit presented the results to the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee.

The panel went through problems that auditors found in financial records for the state Department of Revenue, the state Board of Economic Development, the state Bureau of Finance and Management, the state Department of Transportation and the state Department of Labor and Regulation.

The 2020 report also wrote up, again, the state Corn Council and the state Soybean Council. Those occur year after year.

The specific findings start on page 242 of the report.

The panel and staff also talked about the shortage of accountants in state government and South Dakota in general.

