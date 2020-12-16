S.D. legislators face a jurisdictional dilemma when cattle get rustled on Indian reservations

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The recurrent problem of livestock disappearing from Indian country had the attention of South Dakota lawmakers Tuesday.

The Legislature’s State Tribal Relations Committee heard the story of Liz and Coy Fisher, who ranch east of Scenic on the Oglala Sioux Reservation, losing 21 cow-calf pairs back in May and offering a $10,000 reward that led to a tip.

The couple pay brand-registration fees to the South Dakota Brand Board but are frustrated, according to Liz Fisher, because a state investigator and the board’s director said they lack jurisdiction on Indian land where the tip indicated the cattle might be.

“We feel we were really, really let down by the Brand Board,” she told lawmakers.

But the investigator, Shorty Zilverberg, had a different version. On the day the Fishers contacted the Brand Board — May 19 — Zilverberg said he told Coy Fisher to contact the FBI but Coy didn’t want to yet. So Zilverberg contacted the county sheriff and several enforcement associations.

On June 1 they talked again and Zilverberg said he again told Coy Fisher to contact the FBI, but Fisher again didn’t want to. So Zilverberg contacted tribal officials. “Numerous times I was told, ‘No, no, no, I want to wait,”‘ Zilverberg recalled.

The recently elected state’s attorney for Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties, Republican Senator Lance Russell, said he had worked with Zilverberg and the Brand Board on successful cattle-rustling investigations in Indian country more than a decade ago when he previously was state’s attorney. Russell invited the Fishers to come to his Hot Springs law office next month.

“These are tough cases to prove,” Russell said, explaining they often take a lot of man hours and a lot of travel. “We will put a plan together to remedy these situations in the future.”

Former Oglala Sioux Tribe chairman Scott Weston, a rancher and past tribal council member, said there was an effort about five years ago to reach an official memorandum of understanding between the tribal government, the Brand Board and federal law enforcement.

“We attempted that. We were stone-walled,” Weston said about state government’s response. He added, “Everyone is willing to work on things, but we’re painted with this Indian versus white.” He called the situation a “chaotic, imbecilic process.”

Debbie Trapp, the Brand Board’s director, confirmed there had been an attempt to work out an arrangement on jurisdiction. “Until we can get past that, we have limited access to assist,” she said.

Trapp noted that the Brand Board is fortunate that a tribal police officer on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservatio

n is also a state brand inspector. She said the Rosebud Sioux Tribe requested applications for some of its officers but those haven’t been returned.

Democratic Senator Troy Heinert of Mission, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe who works as a rodeo pickup man, suggested the Brand Board could provide training to tribal members so they could perform their own counts when cattle move on and off reservations. “The Brand Board does not have the amount of people to do them.”

Heinert said he felt “terrible” for the Fishers. “I’ve known them my whole life. They’re very good, honest people. And hopefully we can find some relief for them,” Heinert said. “I think the problem is, it’s very easy to say, ‘We don’t have jurisdiction,’ when that’s not always the case.

“If a non (tribal) member steals a horse from me, depending on value, that could be handled by the state’s attorney for Todd County. If a (tribal) member steals a horse from me, obviously that would have tribal jurisdiction,” Heinert said.

He suggested creating an avenue for livestock inspectors to be located on reservations and work for the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs.

“I know BIA doesn’t have employees to do it all by themself. The Brand Board doesn’t have the employees to do it all by themself. But maybe if we could get the right people in the right room we could combine some resources, to create something that will stop what has been happening on all of our reservations,” Heinert said.

House Speaker Steven Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican, said the Brand Board could provide more information on its website. Haugaard said anybody with any financial losses this year should apply to state government for some of the federal COVID-19 relief aid.

The governor recently announced another round of funding availability. At this point, any money from South Dakota’s $1.25 billion share of coronavirus relief funds that isn’t obligated as of December 30 will need to be returned.

“There’s a lot of that funding that’s lying out there that’s not been tied to allocation of funds right now. So if you are even remotely connected to a loss this year, you should make application,” Haugaard said.