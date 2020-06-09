S.D. legislators discuss tribal checkpoints

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Legislature’s State-Tribal Relations Committee offered to help but wasn’t included when the governor tried to convince two tribal governments to remove COVID-19 traffic checkpoints from state and federal highways across their reservations.

The topic came up Monday during a meeting of the Legislature’s Executive Board.

Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican, threatened legal action if the Cheyenne River Sioux and Oglala Sioux tribal governments didn’t remove their checkpoints. She later offered other possible remedies, directed the state attorney general to do an investigation and presented various access records.

None of it produced any clear action by the White House, federal agencies or South Dakota’s three members of Congress.

Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert of Mission, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, said Monday there are legislators with ties to various tribal governments. Heinert said lawmakers could have served as a bridge rather than as adversaries.

“Each tribe is handling it differently, based on the needs of that tribe,” Heinert said in answer to a question about the intention of the checkpoints.

Representative Spencer Gosch, a Glenham Republican, asked whether tribal checkpoints were limiting departures of tribal members as strictly as limiting access by outsiders who weren’t tribal members. Heinert said he believed so but each tribe was different.

“I would like to urge, that’s a two-way street,” Gosch said. He said Mobridge, in Walworth County east of the Cheyenne River reservation, had an outbreak of five cases confined to one family. He said Mobridge meanwhile was full of license plates from neighboring Dewey and Ziebach counties that comprise the reservation.

Gosch said checkpoints were effective in keeping people out of reservations but weren’t effective in limiting exposure to COVID-19 off-reservation.

House Speaker Steven Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican, described the situation in part as a missed opportunity by the governor to use the Legislature’s State-Tribal Relations Committee. Haugaard said a letter was sent offering the committee’s assistance.

“We wanted that known, and maybe there would be a different approach in the future,” Haugaard said.

Representative Chris Johnson, a Rapid City Republican, said Haugaard made a good point but recounted a message from a pastor trying to fill a church vacancy in Isabel who wasn’t let through.

“It’s a highly volatile time,” said Senator Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican who chairs the board. “We’re all trying to do our best. We’re trying to represent our constituencies.”

Said Heinert: “We all come at this through our own lens.” He added, “I’m willing to work with anybody. Please feel free to reach out.”