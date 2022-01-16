S.D. legislator says ‘fairness in female sports’ amendment offers a free defense for schools

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The amendment that’s been added to the governor’s sports-fairness legislation would put South Dakota’s attorney general in charge of defending a K-12 school or state-supported university at no cost, in the event that a student makes a legal claim that the student was ruled ineligible for gender reasons from participating on a female-only team.

That’s according to Senator Mary Duvall, R-Pierre, the state lawmaker who made the motion to put the amendment on the bill. The Senate State Affairs Committee adopted the changes Friday before endorsing the bill 8-1. The amendment came from the governor’s office, according to Duvall.

Last year, the same committee voted 6-3 against somewhat similar legislation that Representative Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, and Senator Maggie Sutton, R-Sioux Falls, brought. Duvall, who wasn’t on the committee last year, voted against the Milstead-Sutton bill three times: First, when the Senate as a whole chose to order the committee to release the bill, a process known as a ‘smoke-out’; again, when the Senate voted to put the bill on its calendar for debate; and finally, when the Senate passed it 20-15.

Governor Kristi Noem issued a style-and-form veto seeking changes to the Milstead-Sutton bill last year. The South Dakota Constitution allows a style-and-form veto but doesn’t set boundaries aside from word ‘errors.’ House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, said Noem’s changes were more than had traditionally been requested in style-and-form vetoes. The House of Representatives strongly refused Noem’s suggestions but then failed to get enough supporters for the two-thirds majority needed for a veto override — and in effect killed the bill.

This year, a new version of the Milstead-Sutton bill awaits its first hearing in the House and hasn’t been assigned to a committee or scheduled, while Noem’s bill seems to be steaming ahead. KELOLAND News asked Duvall, whom Noem’s re-election campaign has publicly identified as an official supporter and who faces a primary challenge from Jim Mehlhaff of Pierre, why she took a different position this year.

“My first two ‘no’ votes last year on HB1217 were procedural. As a rule, I trust the work of our Senate committees and did not support any of the smoke-out attempts last year or the ensuing votes to calendar the bill,” she said.

“My third ‘no’ vote is because I was not convinced the bill was particularly well-written for South Dakota’s needs. I believe SB46 does a better job of focusing on ensuring fairness in women’s sports,” Duvall continued.

Milstead, Sutton and Gosch weren’t on the list of legislators that Noem’s campaign released as having endorsed her as of last weekend.

The Associated School Boards of South Dakota, the School Administrators of South Dakota and the South Dakota High School Activities Association all opposed Noem’s bill in its original form. The state-provided defense wasn’t part of Noem’s changes offered in the veto message last year. It originally wasn’t in either bill this year.

Noem, who faces a challenge in the Republican primary from Representative Steve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, a former speaker of the House, began airing national TV ads for her female-sports bill last week. The full Senate could take it up as early as Wednesday.