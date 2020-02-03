S.D. legislator offers opioid-alternatives bill

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will consider Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 whether the company’s CEO should get a bonus equal to half his $2.6 million salary. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers will look at requiring healthcare professionals in South Dakota to first consider other methods for pain relief before prescribing an opioid.

House Republican leader Lee Qualm of Platte is prime sponsor of HB 1219. The 21 House co-sponsors are a variety of Republicans and Democrats.

This is the latest step by the Legislature that is intended to encourage physicians, dentists, pharmacists and others in health care to give more thought about prescribing and providing opioids, which can be addictive, and other controlled substances.

State government requires participation in the prescription-monitoring program, allows use of opioid antagonists to combat overdoses, runs an AvoidOpioidsd.com campaign and has a team that tracks Medicaid prescriptions including opioids.

Qualm’s legislation calls for physicians and others to look at recommending alternatives such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic services, massage therapy, acupuncture and enrollment in a chronic-pain management program.

But it wouldn’t require that treatment alternatives be exhausted before prescribing an opioid for a patient and doesn’t prevent simultaneous use of an opioid and alternative treatment.

HB 1219 hasn’t been assigned to a committee yet.